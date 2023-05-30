Age 92, formerly of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was a 1947 graduate of South St. Paul High School. He graduated from Macalester College in 1951 and from the University of Minnesota Dental School in 1959. He served in the USMC for 27 years, retiring as Colonel in 1979.
Blair married Joanne Dahlin in May 1955. Together they raised their three daughters. He was a respected dentist in the WBL area and retired in 2009. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Lake Superior. He was part of the Plaisted Polar Expedition in 1967 and was an active member of his church and community. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends creating countless memories.
