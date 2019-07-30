Patricia A. Black
age 81
Passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Hospice residence on July 16.
Preceded in death by husband Arthur Black. Survived by children Susan Miller, Tim Emanuel (Catherine), MaryJo Farrell (Michael), Paula Trujillo (Victor), Step-children Mark Black (Kathy), Michael Black (Steve), Linda Black, Lori Strafelda (Michael), 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, loving friend Jerry Sharon and family, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patti was an active member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for over 40 years, serving as Auxiliary 3rd District President 1985-86, Auxiliary Unit Secretary of Forest Lake Post 225, and Post Hugo Post 620, as well as several committee chairmanships at the District level.
No funeral service at this time. Private interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery following her final gift to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest program.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Legion Post 620 Auxiliary Girls State Program, and the Scott Hamilton Academy Scholarship Program c/o the Nashville Predators Foundation.
For Information, email Irishuloveandpeace@gmail.com
