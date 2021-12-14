On November 29, 2021 Beverly Margaret Rowe (Petree), age 86 of Spring Hill, Florida entered into eternal life peacefully at home with her family.
Her husband, Larry G. Rowe entered into eternal life on September 17, 2014.
Beverly, who preferred to be called Bev, was born on July 2, 1935 in Salem, South Dakota and spent her childhood in Montrose, South Dakota. She went on to become a nurse. In June of 1959, she married Larry G. Rowe from Watertown, South Dakota and together they raised their family in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
She worked as a nurse in various medical offices throughout the St. Paul, Minnesota area for over four decades. She was well loved by those she worked with and by her patients. She was known for her extraordinary kindness.
As a mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she was extraordinary as well. She was everyone’s best friend, confidant, and she always put others before herself. Her humility and love shined in everything she did. She lived her Catholic faith well in how she loved and cared for others.
She had the most incredible and beautiful soul. She loved people deeply. Three words describe her life: love, care and nurture.
Bev is survived by three children - her daughter Lori Dethlefs (Rowe) and her husband Mike, and their two sons Christian and Nick; by her son Doug Rowe and his three children Nathan, Christopher and Madison and his wife Dollie, and her three children Trexie, Therese and Franz; and by her son David Rowe.
She is also survived by her six sisters Joye Weber, Karen Tennyson, Mary Lou Cross, Marlyce Bernards, Diann Wuebben and Patty Wagner.
Due to the winter season, her Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday weekend on July 1, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Montrose, South Dakota. There will be a mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by a light lunch. Her family will then place her to rest at 4 p.m. the same day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.