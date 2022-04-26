Beverly Jean Gelao (nee Lindgren) age 91, passed away on January 5, 2022 at her residence in Vadnais Heights Minnesota. Bev was born on November 6, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Harold and Ruth (nee Cuthill) Lindgren. Survived by Eugene (Matt) Gelao, her loving husband of 70 years. Dear mother of Lisa (John) Brandt, Jerry (Patty) Gelao, Ken Gelao and his significant other Bunny Trollan. Also survived by her sister Betty Rosas (Robert) and many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Harold & Ruth (nee Cuthill) Lindgren and her sister Arlene (James) Sarafolean.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 380 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada, Minnesota. There will be a Visitation at the church one hour before the mass (10 a.m.). There will be a luncheon following the Mass at Little Venetian restaurant located 1 mile from the church at 2900 Rice Street, Little Canada, Minnesota. Please come to the luncheon to reminisce and share stories. Memorials may be sent as a charitable contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or as flowers. Burial will be conducted privately at a later date. See Chapel Funeral Providers for detailed information. chapelfuneralproviders.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.