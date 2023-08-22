Beverly Jean Gray, age 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 10, 2023. Beverly was born on February 4, 1925, to John and Evangeline Schelen in St. Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her husband, Earle Gray and son David Gray. Survived by Kathy Gray, Ronald Gray (Kathy), Tutti Vik (Duane), Michael Gray, Gary Gray (Debbie), Janet Travis (Ron), Cheryl Stutsman (Jay), Joann Kriegler (John), 22 Grandchildren, 39 Great Grandchildren.
Beverly dedicated her life to her family and will be dearly missed. Active in the White Bear Lake Senior Center. Former member of Roseville Lutheran Church. A Celebration of life is planned for August 30, at Manitou Event Center, 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake, 55110. Visitation 4:00 – 5:30, Service at 5:30 with dinner to follow.
