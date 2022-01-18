(nee: Lindgren) age 91, of Vadnais Heights, passed away at her home on Jan. 5, 2022. Survived by Matt her loving husband of 70 years and her children Lisa (John) Brandt, Jerry (Patty) Gelao and Ken (Bunny) Gelao. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A full notice with further details will appear in Spring. Funeral Mass and burial will also take place in the Spring. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Latest News
- Birkeland set for Olympic Games
- Living in the land of fire and ice
- Boys basketball: No. 1 Park Center thumps Centennial
- Girls basketball: Cougars nip Pirates 64-63
- Girls hockey: Maple Grove tips Cougars in overtime 2-1
- Rooney farm: from green plants to green homes
- Change in leadership on the horizon at Northeast Youth and Family Services
- Roadmap points all directions for soon-to-be ex-White Bear Lake city planner
Most Popular
Articles
- Landings of Lexington residents want their voices heard
- Things you may not know about Martin Luther King Jr.
- Long-term Shoreview City Council member dies
- Shoreview Snow Queen candidate aspires to the carnival crown
- Bird count suggests winter of tufted titmice ahead
- Hard work makes Blackhawk pilot's dream come true
- Roadmap points all directions for soon-to-be ex-White Bear Lake city planner
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- The ‘meat guy’ expresses gratitude to those who serve
- Janicki joins 1,000 points club with 39-point game
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.