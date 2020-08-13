Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ida Regnier. Survived by her husband of 48 years, John; children, Eric (Lisa) and Sarah; grandchildren, Trevor and Katie. Her kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Celebration of Life Tuesday, August 25, 5:30 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Burial Lakewood Cemetery.
Bradshaw, 651-407-8300
Service will be livestreamed at www.bradshawfuneral.com
