Betty Wold Johnson, philanthropist and supporter of local organizations including Lakeshore Players Theatre, the White Bear Center for the Arts and the White Bear Area Historical Society, died May 5 at the age of 99. A longtime resident of New Jersey, Betty was born and raised in Minnesota and had a home in Dellwood.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, she enlisted in the women's branch of the U.S. Naval Reserve, better known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), and was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. Betty later married Robert Wood Johnson III, the grandson of Johnson & Johnson co-founder Robert Wood Johnson. Robert Wood Johnson III died in 1970. In 1978, Betty married Douglas Bushnell, who died in 2007.
Betty was a renowned philanthropist and supported many arts, education and health care initiatives in the New York and New Jersey areas. She is survived by her sons, New York Jets owners Woody and Christopher, and 13 grandchildren.
