Age 88, of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home. She is survived by her children, Lorie (Jack) Hackett of Morristown MN, Patti Jo Lee and Michael (Joni) Carlson both of White Bear Lake, and Barb (Stan) Schafer of Revillo SD; her sisters, Julie Lessard of Duluth and Lola Roodell of Baldwin WI; her 11 grandchildren including Mike, Gary, Toni, Tommy, Amy Jo, Nique, Justin, Billy, Collin, Jaci and Amy, along with 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Howard “Bing” Carlson and Cecil “Don” Lewellen; her son, Steve Carlson and his wife, Cheryl; her great grandson, Rickey Hible; her twin sister, Rogene Beckman and sister, Karen Geiken.
Born on a farm near Story City Iowa, Betty and her family moved to Willernie MN where she attended school. She was proud to have started her first job at age 15 at a department store in St Paul, selling men’s clothing. She had met and married Bing in 1952. In June of 1954, they had moved their young family to the small cabin on Bald Eagle Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.