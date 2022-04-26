Betty J Mahoney (nee Starfield)
Age 93 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by husband John (Jack), sons John, Bob, and Danny. Survived by her daughter Linda Johnson, grandchildren, John Johnson, Michael (Kassie) Johnson, Cory (Shanell) Johnson, Jason (Alysha) Iorio, Morgan (Roman) Phillips, Kirsten (Mitch) Gebauer, 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was a veteran of the US Navy as was her husband Jack and son John. She was also a pilot and ham radio operator. A private ceremony will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to BrightStar Care and AccentCare Hospice for making her last days comfortable.
Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
