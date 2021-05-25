Age 91, of North Oaks, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 14. Born in North Dakota, and raised on the East Side of St. Paul, she graduated from Harding HS and the U of MN as a dental hygienist. An avid golfer, she and Ken were active members of the North Oaks Golf Club and enjoyed competing in many tournaments and the parties that followed. Betty lived an active and full life surrounded by music, travel, and many friends. Later in life her time with family and at home with Garry were her most treasured moments. Visits from grandchildren on the porch when possible this last year gave her much joy. Preceded in death by husband Ken Johnson, she is survived by daughter, Shelly Hauge (Stig), grandchildren Jessica (Jake), Alex (Jordan), and Dmitry, great-grandchildren Jackson, Will, Clara, Rosemary and Sophie, and dear friend, Garry. A celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM on June 2nd at Hazel Park Congregational UCC, 1831 Minnehaha Avenue, St. Paul. COVID restrictions apply. Memorials preferred to Waverly Gardens Employee Appreciation Fund (651-631-6105) or Hazel Park Congregational UCC.
holcombhenryboom.com, 651-482-7606
