Betty Jane (Levin) Blocher of Hugo, Minnesota. Born September 15, 1931 Arthur, North Dakota. Died November 26, 2021 at age 90. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Preceded in death by parents John and Ebba Levin, brother Melvin Nyberg and husband Donald. Survived by children John (Carolyn), Susan, Mark and grandson Matthew. Graduated RN from St Luke’s Hospital Fargo and BS in Nursing. Betty was a nurse at St Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis, and a long-time volunteer with hospice and Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Memorial service spring 2022. Cremation by Honsa Funeral Home 651-429-6172
