Age 98, formerly of White Bear Lake, was born March 19, 1924 in Michigan City, Indiana to Fern Wesley Smith and Gladys Baker Smith. She met her husband, Arvid Elwood Morey (Al), at Centenary Methodist Church and they were married September 15, 1946 at the Christian Church in Michigan City, IN. Betty went back to school in the 80’s adding a Certificate in Peer Counseling to her AA Degree in Business Administration. Betty enjoyed the challenge and reward of being a program manager with New Cap Community Action, Wisconsin Nutrition Project, and the Wisconsin Coalition of Aging. She loved her work and always went an extra step in making sure those she supervised and attended to were fed, clothed and felt cared for. In retirement, Betty was thrilled to have more time to be with her beloved children and their offspring. Her children are: Barbara Morey, Nancy Bauer (Randy), Jean Morey (Rand Daley), Susan Homolka (Jeff), David Winkler Morey (Anne) and John Morey Northwood (Mary Mengel). Betty is also survived by her dear sister Delores Anderson (married Robert) and sisters-in-law Ruth Morey (married brother-in-law Dane) and Carolyn Smith (married brother Don). Her interests included genealogy, current events, good books, neighbors and friends, traveling, walking, and camping with her family. She stayed alert and engaged, writing a book about her life story. during the last couple of years of her life. Those who knew her best would describe her most outstanding characteristics as being her children’s advocate, a champion for equal rights and social justice, a loving mother/grandmother/great grandmother and above all, as one who had the most delightful laughter and smile. Betty passed away peacefully at her home on November 26, 2022 surrounded by love and music. Celebration of Life is Saturday July 8 at the White Bear Lake United Methodist Church. Visitation is at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow.
Latest News
- July 4th Events
- City Council will consider 2nd cannabis moratorium
- City considers extending solar farm moratorium
- Hugo Police Reports
- The Citizen: E-edition, June 29, 2023
- Setnicker, still patrolling infields at 82, enters Senior Sports HOF
- Bateman, Mustang alum, is Gopher baseball MVP, all-Big Ten
- Mustang alum Julia Fixsen is NCAA pole vault champion
Most Popular
Articles
- Local tattoo shop owner charged with trafficking human remains
- 'Nothing bothers him:' Bears 7th-golfer golfer impressive in state tourney
- New permit designed to hold Water Gremlin accountable
- Driverless shuttle comes to end of road
- Teen band rediscovered decades after split
- Hockey Day proceeds tagged for spiffing up outdoor rinks
- White Bear Lake school board prepares for coming year
- Whistleblowers file suit of their own against hockey association
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Roma building sells to equestrian store owner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jul 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.