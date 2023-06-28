Age 98, formerly of White Bear Lake, was born March 19, 1924 in Michigan City, Indiana to Fern Wesley Smith and Gladys Baker Smith.   She met her husband, Arvid Elwood Morey (Al), at Centenary Methodist Church and they were married September 15, 1946 at the Christian Church in Michigan City, IN. Betty went back to school in the 80’s adding a Certificate in Peer Counseling to her AA Degree in Business Administration.  Betty enjoyed the challenge and reward of being a program manager with New Cap Community Action, Wisconsin Nutrition Project, and the Wisconsin Coalition of Aging. She loved her work and always went an extra step in making sure those she supervised and attended to were fed, clothed and felt cared for.  In retirement, Betty was thrilled to have more time to be with her beloved children and their offspring. Her children are: Barbara Morey, Nancy Bauer (Randy), Jean Morey (Rand Daley), Susan Homolka (Jeff), David Winkler Morey (Anne) and John Morey Northwood (Mary Mengel). Betty is also survived by her dear sister Delores Anderson (married Robert) and sisters-in-law Ruth Morey (married brother-in-law Dane) and Carolyn Smith (married brother Don). Her interests included genealogy, current events, good books, neighbors and friends, traveling, walking, and camping with her family.  She stayed alert and engaged, writing a book about her life story. during the last couple of years of her life. Those who knew her best would describe her most outstanding characteristics as being her children’s advocate, a champion for equal rights and social justice, a loving mother/grandmother/great grandmother and above all, as one who had the most delightful laughter and smile. Betty passed away peacefully at her home on November 26, 2022 surrounded by love and music. Celebration of Life is Saturday July 8 at the White Bear Lake United Methodist Church. Visitation is at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow.

