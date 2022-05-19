Age 81 of Hugo. Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma & Sister passed away on May 7, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Emmett & Vesta Rice; sister, Beverly Wilmes; granddaughter, Hannah Rundquist. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Larry; children, Larry (Cheryl), Vicky (Tony) Grove, Amanda (Mike) Rundquist; grandchildren, Maggie,
Ali, Monica, Eric, Leah, Levi, Emily, Scotlin, Whitney; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Fitzgerald, Bonnie Lundquist, Bob (Kathy) Rice, Brian (Georgene) Rice, Virginia Du Chene; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Private family service on Wed. May 25 at Roberts Family Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.