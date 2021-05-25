Celebration of Bernice Margaret (Driscoll) Foote’s life.
If you believe in the phrase “life is what we make of it,” Mom, Granny, Gram, Big Gramma, Great Gramma, Aunt Bert, Auntie Bernice, Bernice, Bernie made life greater for all she came in contact with.
Regardless of what name you knew her by, I’m sure that we can all agree that held within that 4’9” stature was a bigger than life heart ready to help others at the drop of a hat. Her favorite statements were: “what can I bring,” and, “what can I do.”
Mom, Granny, Gram, Big Gramma, Great Gramma enjoyed life to the fullest, always putting family first. At her family dinners, she loved to laugh and often would try to tell jokes. Yet, when telling them always started laughing so hard before the punch line that they were seldom finished.
She rarely would spend a dime on herself yet, would think nothing of cooking a meal fit for a king for family and friends, often for as many as 30 people. Many of you know that she worked at Bel Aire Drug for over 30-years, and she truly enjoyed the customers and friends that she gained throughout that period of her life.
Mom, Granny, Gram, Big Gramma, Great Gramma, Aunt Bert, Auntie Bernice, Bernice, Bernie was kind to the core, respectful to all, and the word “NO” was not in her vocabulary.
She would have been 95 on July 1st, which is the day that her Celebration of Life will occur.
So rather than shedding a tear, raise a glass of Baileys or beer for this toast:
“May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.” IRISH PROVERB
This wonderful woman, who saved cookie tins to be filled with family favorites, was preceded in death by her parents, Mathew and Theresa Driscoll; brothers, infant Arthur, twin brother Bernard, and Edward; great-granddaughter, Lauren Brooke Gefre.
Survived by children, Lonnice (Larry) Thompson, Veronica (Bruce) Simpson, and Dan (Sue) Foote; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 1st at 11:00am with a Visitation beginning at 10am at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.