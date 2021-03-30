Passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 23, 2021, age 94. Preceded in death by husband, James; son, David; and daughter-in-law, Jean. Survived by children, James, Jr., Patrick, Gary, and Sandy (Don) Knight; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Machicao; and special friend, Norman. Born in Hibbing. Retired City of St. Paul, AFSCME Council 5. Active senior who enjoyed golf, ballroom dancing, and cards. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 A.M. at Church Of St. John The Evangelist of Little Canada, 380 Little Canada Road. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 30, 6-8 p.m. at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive and Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to ARC.
