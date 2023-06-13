Age 92, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully June 6, 2023. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Orville. Survived by four children, Linda (Tom) Hellem, Ronald Eriksen, Sandra (Vaughn) Slick, and David Eriksen; daughter-in-law Michelle Eriksen; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service on Wednesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd. Visitation one hour prior. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.

