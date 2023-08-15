Bernie walked into the arms of the Lord on July 30, 2023.  He was born on November 17, 1934 to Merle and Geneveve Hawn at Fargo, North Dakota.  He met the love of his life, Ardys Bunn while working at First National Bank in Fargo.  They were married October 24, 1954 in Enderlin, North Dakota.  He is proceeded by his wife Ardys, parents Merle and Geneveve.  He is survived by, daughter Barbara (Rick) Rettig, son Scott (Deb) Hawn, daughter Virginia (Mike) Kerstetter, daughter Mary (David) Covillo, son Matt (Dawn) Hawn, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by sister Elizabeth Nelson. Bernie retired from the postal service after 30 years. A celebration of his life will be held graveside 11am Saturday August 26th 2023 at Pontiac Cemetery in Enderlin, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Hope Care Clinic 1625 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA. 98801.

