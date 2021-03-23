Age 87
Of Woodbury
Passed away on March 15, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Myron. Survived by children, Cindy (Greg) and Lori (Tom); grandchildren, Andrew, Kara, Nicholas, Kelly, Kevin and Paige; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kacy, Kali, Nola, Westley, Joshua, Ethan, Lincoln and Emery. Special thanks to the many caregivers Bernadine has had throughout the years, especially the loving staff of Hometown Senior Living and Susie.
Bradshaw - 651-439-5511
