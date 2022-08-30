Born June 5, 1939, Died August 21, 2022
Age 83, of White Bear Lake
Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather.
Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022 at home.
Preceded in death by parents Leroy and Mae Benshoof and son Lance, and survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon, along with children, Brenda Benshoof (Jax), Babbette Benshoof (Michael), Cheryl Kempe, Blythe Daugs (John), Laine Miller (Penny), Benita Bearl, Heather Morningstar (Michael); 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with many close cousins, and some very special neighbors who have been a big part of his life.
Bart was a Navy Veteran, retired from 3M after 32 years, was an avid golfer and keeper of the family genealogy.
There will be a private family burial at Fort Snelling.
