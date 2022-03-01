Lund (nee Stein), Barbara, 64, of White Bear Lake, joined her parents on Tuesday, Feb., 22, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Evelyn Stein. Survived by Judd; sons, Michael and Robert (Heather) Lund; 7 grandchildren, Miranda, Haley, Nathan, Elizabeth, Grace, Evelyn, Gabby; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Parsons; and brothers, Ken, Bob, and Pat Stein. Barbara was known for her smile, kindness, and her love for poodles. She was the nicest lady who never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Her compassion and love will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Humane Society at www.mnhumane.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake 651-429-4944 www.muellermemorial.com.

