Barbara Johnson of Mahtomedi passed away peacefully on Jan. 24th at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold, sister Ruth (Louis) Fabbrini, niece Janice Langham and brother in law and sister in law Lowell and Judy Johnson. Survived by her daughters Pam (Rob) McDermott, Brenda (Brian) Sweeney, four grandchildren Emma, Louie, Vivian and Graham and special nieces Cindy Johnson and Gina (Jack) Kuehn. Barb grew up on the East Side of St. Paul, graduated from Harding in 1959. She worked at the Piccadilly and as a cook at the Mahtomedi Schools. She also worked at Larkin Dance Studio for over 30 years and loved being a part of the Larkin family. Barb was one of a kind and did things her way. She will be missed by many. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospital and Hospice teams for their wonderful care and support to our family. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Sunday Feb. 6 from 4–8 p.m. at Dellwood Hills Country Club, 29 East Highway 96, Dellwood, Minnesota 55110.
