Our dear Barbara passed away on October 4, 2022, age 68, with loving family at her side. Barbara was born July 14, 1954 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Lynn and George Crandell. A graduate of Hinsdale High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and then UW Stout, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Jim. Barbara and Jim moved to St. Paul in 1984 and then to White Bear Lake, MN in 1992. She leaves behind her adored family, husband Jim, son Harrison, and daughter Lillie (spouse Blake Foster), sister Leslie and brother Dean. She was a wonderful mother, friend, and leader in her community.
Barbara enjoyed the thrill of traveling and seeing the world. She loved art, design, and gardening. She was an avid reader and history buff. She realized her joy in historical research while working on a book about her uncle, a World War II bombardier. Her interest and enthusiasm resulted in Bud’s Jacket, a book she researched, wrote, and published with help from Jim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.