Barbara Alice Gunderson, 84, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Birchwood, MN,  died Thursday, January 5th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar, MN.  Her memorial service was held at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN on Friday, January 13th. Services were live-streamed from the funeral home website (www.hafh.org).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.