Age 77 of Hugo, Minnesota passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2021. Survived by wife, Karen. Children: Suzanne Thurman (Amber Grace, Marcus, Cole), Kevin (Kelli) Halsey (Kourtni, Konnor), Lori (Eric) Zeman (Elijah, Grace), Amy (Jon) Sear (Natalie). Step daughters Molly Fairchild, Sue (Erik) Flister (Tess, Elwood), and many other family and friends.
Arlo grew up in Galesburg, Illinois. He joined the Air Force out of high school and was trained and worked as an industrial electrician. He moved to White Bear Lake in 2005 and was married to Karen at the White Bear Lake United Methodist Church. He was active in the Men's Club and Garden Club. Arlo enjoyed singing to songs from the 50's and 60's, playing cards and golfing. He spent summers on the pontoon on Bald Eagle Lake and winters in Desert Hot Springs, California. Karen and Arlo loved to travel and have visited all 50 of the United States, as well as many trips to Mexico.
Arlo enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
