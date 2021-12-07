Born August 30, 1934 to Viola and Guy Baughman at the family farm south of Otis, Colorado and passed on to see her heavenly father on November 11, 2021. Predeceased by parents, brother Keith, and son John Charles.
Attended High Prairie grade and high school. She enrolled at the University of Colorado and graduated with a degree in Home Economics Merchandising with a minor in Business and Education. She married John E. Riedel in 1955. She taught school in Boulder before moving to Gary, Indiana and then to White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Foster mother for Lutheran Social Services for 13 years and 133 newborn babies. Employed at Ramsey Regional Hospital as gift shop manager for 17 years.
Survivors include husband John E. Riedel, Dianna (Kerry) Dahl, Paul (Michelle) Riedel, Melanie (Robert) Blount, grandchildren Nicholas (Michelle) Riedel, Victoria Gagnon and Courtni Riedel, great grandchild Aujane Riedel. Special friends, Vicki Cison and John Castaneda. Memorial Service at American Lutheran Church Sun City, Arizona, 105th Ave and Del Web Blvd on December 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Service will also be on the internet at ALC Sun City, Arizona
