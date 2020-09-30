Age 85 - beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Arlene is survived by her children, Cheryl (Olaf), Darryl (Hiroko), Nancy, Mary (Larry), Rob (Sharon), Lynda (Scott), Julie (Bil) and Scott; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial took place earlier this week along with a private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
