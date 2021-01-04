At 101 years old, Arlene went to be with the Lord on January 2. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Arlene was born to Clarence and Christine Nelson on September 12, 1919 in Frederick, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; son, Jerry; and 3 siblings. She is survived by her three children, Darla (Ken) Czech, David (Margaret) Handlos and Cindy (Don) Peltier; daughter in law, Anita Handlos; 10 grandchildren, Sharene (John) Peltier, Steven Handlos, David (Jodi) Handlos, Heidi (Brad) Kaloupek, Stephanie (Chris) Howard, Polly (Josh) Dwuznik, Michael Handlos, Holly (Branden) Loesch, Andre (Jacey) Peltier, and Cami (Doug Jarnot) Czech; 10.75 great grandchildren; longtime friend, Jill Olson; and many extended family members and dear friends.
Arlene was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church (now known as Community of Grace) in White Bear Lake, where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Above all, she had strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and loved praying for others.
Arlene always enjoyed being around people. Until her stroke last January which left her left side paralyzed, she was very active and fiercely independent – she enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling, playing with her great grandchildren, volunteering at Global Health Ministries and weekly gatherings with the quilters and other church friends. Arlene was known for her giving of unconditional love and support for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.