Arlen B. Olson, born November 13, 1935 in Luverne, Minnesota. Died peacefully on March 15, 2021 with his wife of 60 years by his side. Arlen is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Martha, three children, Kim Thommes, Rebecca (Mark) Christiansen, Marc (Kim) Olson, grandchildren, Jacob (Sherin), Emily, Nicholas Thommes, Cassandra, Samantha, Katelyn Christiansen, Jordan, Erin, and Elizabeth Olson, two sisters, DyAnn Emery, and MaReese Cragoe, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donna and Hal Paulson, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. After high school, Arlen served in the Air Force for four years and then went on to Augustana University. He earned his Master of Education at the University of Minnesota. He was a beloved teacher in the White Bear Lake School district. After teaching, he traveled throughout the U.S. with his wife, selling his artwork. He is an Internationally known automotive artist with dealers in Europe, Canada and across the US. Arlen loved golfing, restoring old cars, and most of all time with his family. Memorial Service 11 AM Monday, March 22, 2021 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake with a visitation one hour before the service. The service will be live streamed at sstwbl.org/watch. Private family interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
