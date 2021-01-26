February 27, 1949 – January 19, 2021
Age 71 of White Bear Lake. Ardis Wagner passed away on January 19 in Maplewood, Minnesota. Ardis is survived by her husband, Wayne Wagner; their children, Corey (Carolyn), Pete (Shelly) and Joy Harper (Wayne); siblings Melvin Dexheimer (Diane Yaeger) and Sandy (Steve) Goodson. Ardis has 9 grandchildren who she loved very much (Travis, P.J., Victoria, Grayson, Lily, Clarissa, Helena, Katelynn and Daryn). She married Wayne in 1969.
No memorial service or funeral is planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.