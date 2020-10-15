Passed away peacefully March 29, 2020
Services to be held at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake with Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, 12:00pm. Burial Service immediately following Mass at 1:10pm, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stillwater Street (1 block east of Otter Lake Road), White Bear Lake.
Those unable to attend Mass due to COVID-19 can view a live stream at www.stmarys-wbl.org. Arrangements with Mueller Memorial- 651-429-4944
