Ann Tousley Luther, age 91 of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2021. Survived by children, Rick (Lindy) Tousley, Sue (Ash) Keswani; daughter-in-law, Jill Tousley; grandchildren, Herbert (Kristi) Tousley IV, Meghan (Ben Threinen) Tousley, Alexandra (Brian) Schack, Alison (Riley) Bagwell, Charles (Robin) Keswani, Ben (Meranda) Keswani; nine great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elsie Bennett; husbands, Herbert Tousley, Jr and Charles Luther; son, Herb III; grandson, Nicholas. Ann's family wishes to extend deep gratitude and acknowledge the attentiveness of her loving team of caregivers who enriched Ann’s life in her final years: Teri Hermes, Gwen Belvedere, Sandee Letourneau, Litta Merhoff, and Julie Boll. Our beloved matriarch, Ann was a longtime resident of White Bear Lake and an avid supporter of the arts. She was elegant, timeless, sophisticated, beautiful and resilient. The definition of class. She lost so many loved ones during her life, but she persevered with such grace and strength. She loved her family so much and showed us that love by creating wonderful traditions—traditions that continue to give us some of our fondest memories. Although well-traveled, nothing was more satisfying to her than being home on Manitou Island with her family. Cards and memorials may be mailed to: The Family of Ann Luther, c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, 55127. Memorials preferred to White Bear Center for the Arts. 

