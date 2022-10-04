Anita Marie Nistler passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 58. Anita was the mother of three and will be missed by David (Sarah); Tami (Lucas) and Lindsay, seven grandchildren and many others.
A celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Sunday, October 9 at 2pm at the Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor.
