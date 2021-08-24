Age 73, of Mahtomedi, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on August 17, 2021 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father, Rev. Dale Robertson; mother, Anita Robertson; and infant sister, Cheryl Robertson. Survived by husband, Dr. Dennis Ferguson; daughter, Tamara (fiancé, Charles) Ferguson; son, Jeffrey (Sara) Ferguson; grandson Derek (Kaitlyn) Stagg; granddaughter, Haley (Benjamin) Woody; granddaughter, Hannah Ferguson; sister, Julie (Luverne) Larsen; sister, Cheryl Scott; brother, Lonnie (Denise) Robertson; and sister, Deborah (David) Gullord.
Lynn’s love for the Lord shone most in her smile, and it was evident in her vocal, piano, and flute performances, choir directing, piano teaching, homemaking, Bible study leadership, and in her numerous relationships with family members and friends.
Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. CST, with visitation one hour prior, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood, Minnesota 55109. Service will be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/zjadgLOQWCM. Private burial will take place the following morning at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: First Evangelical Free Church, www.firstefc.org/give.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
