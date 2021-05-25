Anita Almleaf, lifelong resident of White Bear Lake, departed this world peacefully on May 17.
Her independent and caring spirit is carried on by her three children: Sue (Steve) Samuelson, Sandy Villella and Brian, her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kye (Julia) Samuelson, Olin, Anna, Robert and Ford; Kallie (Brad) Rezny, Oliver and Makenna; Ben Villella and Mario Villella, surviving siblings Helen Munson and Jerry Drewlo, and numerous other family and friends.
On Thursday May 27th, memories, stories, laughter and tears will be shared starting one hour before a 5PM service, and continue afterward. Community of Grace Church, 4000 Linden St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
