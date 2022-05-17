Jan. 8, 2016 - May 5, 2022
Anderson Fox courageously entered this world with his parents, Bob and Marija Fox, on Jan. 8, 2016 and peacefully went to heaven on May 5, 2022 at six years of age. Anderson was born at Children’s Hospital of St. Paul. He stayed in the NICU for five weeks before going home to be with his parents and big brother, Barrett. Within the first couple weeks of his life, Anderson’s magnetic personality was evident. He loved every second of his precious life and used it to spread happiness with his smile and shared joy with everyone he met.
In 2020, Anderson started Pre-K at Otter Lake Elementary, in White Bear Lake. Anderson truly blossomed in this program, as the school fully embraced and supported him. In the fall of September of 2021, Anderson started Kindergarten and remained at Otter Lake. He loved all his teachers and classmates. Anderson enjoyed every minute at school. He excelled at reading and writing and enjoyed every opportunity the school provided. We are very grateful to all the teachers and staff at OLE.
Beyond school, Anderson loved being with family and friends. He was always up for an adventure. Anderson enjoyed dirt bike rides, off-road jeeping, riding, pontooning, snowmobiling, eating smores, and flying with Daddy. Anderson enjoyed telling the adult who was driving to “drop the hammer.” Beyond motors, Anderson loved playing Legos and Pokemon with his brother and friends. Flying and traveling were also a passion for the whole family. We frequently flew regionally to northern Wisconsin and Minnesota to visit family cabins.
Anderson adored his big brother, Barrett. Anderson and Barrett had a very close relationship, and did everything together. Their bond is unbreakable. Anderson also loved his cousins; extended family, and family friends. He befriended every single person he ever interacted with. Anderson’s friendly smile, funny jokes, and large heart shined so brightly, you couldn’t help but be drawn to him. We hope Anderson’s life inspires everyone to live with more love and kindness, and embrace fun and adventures.
In April 2022, Anderson traveled to Delaware for a surgical spine procedure at Nemours Children’s Hospital. While in the hospital, Anderson unexpectedly had a respiratory and cardiac emergency. He was not able to recover, and passed peacefully on May 5th. We are eternally grateful for the care and love Anderson received by the nurses, doctors and staff at Nemours.
Anderson is survived by his parents, Robert (Bobby) & Marija Fox of North Oaks, MN and his brother, Barrett. Grandparents, Jim & Sue Fox of North Oaks, Minnesota and Keith & Debbie Anderson of Lake Nebagamon, WI. Aunts & Uncles, Annie & Jesse Gese of Afton, Minnesota, Tia Anderson & Mark Pocernich of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Neal & Sherri Anderson of Lake Nebagamon, WI. Cousins, Wyatt & Alice Gese (Annie), Sonia & Eli Pocernich (Tia), and Tory & Dylan Anderson (Neal).
Memorial Services will be held at The House of Hope Presbyterian Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. For those unable to attend, you are able to stream the service through the church’s website. In support of dwarfism awareness, we request that you wear something green.
