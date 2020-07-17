Age 51, died May 25, 2020 in a tragic car accident. She is survived by her adoring husband of 17 1/2 years, Clint of Grant, MN; her daughters Stella and Vivian; father, James Prince and mother, Diana Prince; brothers Ryan (Diane) and Justin (Beth); sister Erin; nieces and nephews Selina, Lila, Austin, Isaac, Tiffany, Zachary and Jeremy; aunts Marcia Prince, Sharon Archer, Patricia Hill, Terry Bradley and Colleen (Joseph) Dzurik; and cousins Carl Bradley Jr., Jessica Archer, Shane Hill, Stephen Hill-Roberts, and Joseph, Jason and Joshua Dzurik. Amy is preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Abbey; her brother-in-law Andrew Hente; her nephews Christopher and Benjamin Prince; and her paternal grandparents James and Dorothy Prince and Maternal Grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Hill. A private memorial service will be held at 4PM July 24th at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/170961. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Together We Rise, Camp Odayin or the St. Croix United Way.
Bradshaw – 651-439-5511 www.bradshawfuneral.com
