Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 8, 2021, at the young age of 88. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; son-in-law, Roy; brothers, Leslie and John Royle. Survived by children, Sherry (Duane Guse) Rolfing, Bill (Rose), James (Debra); grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Debbie, Stephanie, Nicole, Elizabeth “Fuzz”, Terri, and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Sam, Elsie, Aubrey, Mikey, Colton, Henry, and Melanie; sister, Norma (Gordon) Birchall; sister-in-law, Mal Royle.
Celebration of Life Friday, June 18, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive & Hwy 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Visitation 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to Alma’s caregivers.
