Allen Robert Kohler, 86, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by infant daughter; granddaughter, Amanda Kohler; and siblings, Francis Kohler, Florence Wanless, and Boots Roberts. Survived by, loving wife of 60 years, Janice; children, Mark Kohler, Kathy (Chuck) Leary, Paula (Bruce) Smith; Charlie (Amy) Kohler, Greg (Manette) Kohler, and Terese (Mike) Bownik; grandchildren, Chelsea (Erik), Audrey (Jackson), Sophie, Jacquelyn (Justin), Kristine (Luke), Jeffrey, Lindsay, Marc, Ben, Phillip, Mitchell, Marissa, Nyah, Kalleigh, Kevin, Jenna, Melissa (Nick), and Lindsay; great grandchildren, Bailey, Koa, Alice, and Susie; siblings, Ed (Christelle) Kohler, Ben (Lorrie) Kohler, and Roger Kohler; and many other extended family members. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in his honor.
