Alice Thompson Shephard, 94 of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida one week shy of her 95th birthday.
Alice was born to the late Alpha and Ben Thompson, June 1st, 1926 graduating from Mahtomedi High School, Class of 1944. She married John Shephard from White Bear Lake in 1948 and after several moves throughout the United States, settled back in White Bear in 1990. Alice is survived by four children; Cindy Burroughs (Bradenton, Florida), Debby Carr (Kekaha, Hawaii), Ben Shephard (Troy, Virginia) and Jay Shephard (Cincinnati, Ohio) their spouses along with 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, in 1987.
An obituary will never capture the true legacy, impact and gifts one person can bring to the world.
A true Norwegian, Alice was a master storyteller providing riveting detail of old White Bear Lake & Mahtomedi. She had countless friends and was known by many White Bear area residents through her stories and the White Bear Variety Store, she co-owned with her daughter Cindy from 1990 thru 2004. Never one to sit still, she was always knitting hats for preemies and donating them to the local hospitals, making crazy socks & teddy bears for friends or tending to her fairy garden she created to the delight and pleasure of many in the neighborhood.
Alice was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan proudly wearing her football jersey customized with John’s football number for every game, waving pom poms and always cheering loud enough the neighbors always knew the Viking game was on TV.
A private family celebration of life will be held at Fort Snelling on August 3rd, where she will be buried next to her loving husband, John.
