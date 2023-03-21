Age 89 of White Bear Lake
Our beloved Mom passed away on March 15, 2023 and is in the presence of Jesus face to face. Preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents Harry and Louise Peterson and baby brother Lawrie Peterson. Survived by precious children Amy (Richard) Doherty, Lori (Jeffrey) Summers, Peter (Katherine) and James (Casandra); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. We honor Alice’s life full of great faith, fervent prayer, amazing creativity, wonderful generosity and unconditional love. Funeral service, Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at AMAZING GRACE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 1237 Earl Street, St. Paul with visitation one hour before the service. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
