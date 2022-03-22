Born April 13, 1935 in Minneapolis. Son of immigrants Axel (Bakken) and Ann (Anna Wangsnes). Married Dorothy (Dort) Larson June 24, 1961.
Survived by wife and sons Barry (Kris), Erik (Barb) and Kurt (Caryn), grandsons Jake (Julia), Sam (special friend Emma), Alec and Max.
The family wants to thank the Hospice of the Midwest and especially Christie, Al’s hospice RN for their outstanding service.
Private family internment at Ft Snelling at a later date.
