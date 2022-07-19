Alexandra “Ali”
age 33 of Minneapolis
Passed away on June 27, 2022. Visitation 5-7pm Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Celebration of Life 11am Friday, August 5 at Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi.
