Alan Peter Lorentzen, born Aug 12, 1940, passed November 3rd, 2021. The burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, December 10th at 9:30am. There will be a service following at Community of Grace (formerly First Lutheran) in White Bear Lake at 10:30am with a lunch.
Alan was born in St. Paul on August 12, 1940. He was one of six children to Bjarne Lorentzen and Bertha (Runman) Lorentzen. He graduated White Bear Lake High School and Gustavus Adolphus College.
Alan enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Francisco, California. He served for 4 years. After the Navy, he went back to work at 3M as a Senior Research Chemist where he retired after 32 years. He was married on June 19, 1964 and bought his dream home on Bald Eagle Lake living there for 47 years.
Alan is survived by his wife Dee Dee and their two children, Amy (Richard) Feist of Parkland, FL and Erik (Mathoni) Lorentzen of Spokane, WA. They also have three grandchildren, Robert (19 years old), Shylah (16 years old) and Ethan (16 years old). Alan has 5 siblings, Shirley Weber of Indiana, Joan Olson (who passed away in 2016), Robert Lorentzen of Burnsville, Elizabeth "Liz" Kleven of Florida, and Ted Lorentzen of Willmar.
Please do not send flowers. Alan would prefer that you make a donation to your local humane society instead.
