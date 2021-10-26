Agnes G Lavorato (Halley), age 100 and a half years, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on Saturday October 16th, 2021. Born on April 8th, 1921 in Centerville, Minnesota to parents Arthur and Clarice Halley, she was 8th out of 10 siblings who grew up on the family farm. After graduating from Harding High School, while living with her older sister Lillian, she went on to attend business college in St Paul. She began her career following graduation, working at the Twin Cities Arsenal during WWII, for Sears & Robuck, and at a fortuitous job as a cashier in a movie theater on the East side of St Paul. It was there she met a handsome Italian usher named Albert Lavorato. They were married on Dec. 27, 1941, spent 60 years together, and had one daughter Jeannie. Agnes’ work continued throughout her adult life and focused on accounting. She retired from the Roseville School District’s Superintendent’s Office after more than 30 years. She was also very active within her church community and with civic responsibilities. She spent years preparing taxes for seniors with AARP, and was the resident tax expert for obscure tax questions. She served as an election judge for Ramsey County, and was an avid volunteer for Ramsey County Friends of the Library. An active parishioner of St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear, she volunteered for funeral services, as a prayer partner, and attended daily Mass for over 60 years. Most of all she loved and actively supported her family. As a young person, she spent all of her time with her siblings, and once married, she organized basement card parties, family picnics in Hugo, and time at their cabin on Mille Lacs Lake with family members and friends. Agnes and Albert’s daughter Jeannie married Larry Meyer, and moved to California where they had two girls – Rachel and Michelle. Agnes and Albert loved West Coast visits and holidays, and spent much of their time and love with their granddaughters. In her spare time, Agnes enjoyed bowling leagues, golf, hours of card playing with family and friends, marshmallow fights, trips to Mille Lacs and California, and travels around the country and abroad. Agnes also enjoyed a dedicated routine for a morning cup of coffee and a sweet roll with her WB coffee group over the last 30 years of her life. Her support of her family extended to nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and was marked by unconditional generosity, tolerance and love. She also found great pride and joy in her great granddaughters Emily Kunst and Josephina Hills. Arrangments MuellerMemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
