LOVING WIFE, MOM, and GRANDMA
Adele F. Clemens, age 87 of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Monday, March 28, 2022, after a short battle with brain cancer. She is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Freda Rodke; sister-in-law, Ardell Rodke; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Kathie Clemens. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael “Mike” of almost 62 years and their children, Susan, Michael Jr. (Kathy), Theresa (Peter) Moran and John (Shelly). Also survived by loving grandchildren, Michael (Kate), Miranda, Mitchell, Patrick (fiancée’ Lindsay Johnson), Jennifer, Joseph, Alyssa, Josie; step-granddaughter, Victoria; brother, Kermit Rodke.
Adele Freda Rodke was born on September 30, 1934, in rural Hawley, Minnesota. Adele’s humble beginnings centered around a strong and united farm family that worked hard, worshipped, and played together. She went to country school, learned how to bake, sew, play piano and work the country life. After graduating from high school, Adele moved to Fargo-Moorhead to begin a career in office occupations. She worked in Moorhead before moving to Minneapolis where she took a job with Quaker Oats. Adele met her husband Mike at a wedding dance in Fargo and married on July 2, 1960, in Minneapolis.
They bought a duplex in Minneapolis and started married life. After four years, they started construction on a home in rural Forest Lake where they raised their family with the same roots and values that she grew up with: working on the family farm, gardening, 4-H and church.
For over 19 years, Adele wore many hats – 4-H Leader, President of the Altar Society at St. John the Baptist Church and Funeral Coordinator, Washington County 4-H Board Member, and U of MN Extension Advisory Committee. She sold Tupperware, Avon, and World Book Encyclopedias to compliment her volunteer work and parenting. Adele also started a small catering business and did cake decorating for several years.
After Mike’s retirement in law enforcement, she “retired” so they could travel in the winter months. They enjoyed several cruises with close friends and winters in Arizona and Texas while training dogs. She enjoyed their many adventures.
Her biggest joy in life was being a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her family and her family adored her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church-St. John Site, 14383 Forest Blvd N, Hugo. The family will greet friends from 4:30-7 p.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church. Private interment at a later date at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, Minnesota.
Memorials preferred in memory of Adele Clemens to support the Washington County 4-H Program makingagift.umn/edu or Hugo Food Shelf www.hugofoodshelf.org
