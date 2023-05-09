Adelaide (Addie) Irene Williams

nee Holzinger, departed for heavenly realms on April 24, 2023, at the wonderful age of 95. In her final days and hours, she was surrounded by family who held her and walked her home.  She is now dancing in heaven with her beloved husband of 60 years, Ted C. Williams, who passed away in 2010. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and friends. 

