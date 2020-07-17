Age 16, died May 25, 2020 in a tragic car accident. She is survived by her loving father, Clint Grabow of Grant, MN; her sisters Stella and Vivian; Paternal Grandparents, Richard and Diane Grabow; Maternal Grandparents, James and Diana Prince; aunts Karie Blomquist (Jamie) and Erin Hente; uncles Ryan Prince (Diane), Justin Prince (Beth); cousins Selina, Nolan, Jeremy, Lila, Zachary, Austin, Isaac, Evan, Tiffany, and Corinne; and many more great aunts, uncles, and second cousins. Abbey is preceded in death by her mother Amy; uncle Andrew Hente; cousins Christopher and Benjamin Prince. A private memorial service will be held at 4PM July 24th at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/170961. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Together We Rise, Camp Odayin or the St. Croix United Way.
Bradshaw – 651-439-5511 www.bradshawfuneral.com
