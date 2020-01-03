Wedding expo returns for 35th year

The annual Press Publications Wedding Expo is back for year 35. This year, the event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn, 4940 Hwy. 61.
The expo showcases goods and services for brides-to-be, and includes a cash bar, a cake walk and live entertainment. New this year are free bridal tote bags, which will be given to the first 50 brides attending.
Admission is free for brides and $5 for guests. Early registration is encouraged. To register, email your name, address, phone number and wedding date to marketing@presspubs.com. For more information, call 651-407-1213.
Elizabeth Callen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.