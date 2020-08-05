Statewide mask mandate for Minnesota

On Wednesday, July 22, Gov. Walz issued Executive Order 20-81 requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering or mask in all indoor public spaces and businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, and public transportation. The order also requires those working outdoors to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
“This is the quickest way to ending the COVID pandemic,” Walz said at a press conference to announce the executive order on July 22.
The mask mandate will go into effect Saturday, July 25, and is aimed at further stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota. As of press time, Minnesota has 47,961 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,552 Minnesotans have died from the disease. The order will remain in place until the end of the state’s peacetime emergency, or until canceled by Walz.
Acceptable types of face coverings under the order can include paper or disposable masks, cloth masks, a bandanna, scarf, neck gaiter or a religious face covering. Any face covering should cover the nose and mouth completely. Make sure to sanitize your hands before and after touching your mask, and lauder cloth masks (air dry) frequently.
Exemptions are in place for people with medical or mental health conditions and children under the age of five. Temporarily removing the mask is allowed, such as when eating or drinking (as long as you can maintain a 6-foot distance from others), when showing an ID, at the dentist, when communicating with someone deaf or hard of hearing and when swimming.
The consequences of not complying with the executive order could be a fine of up to $100, along with a petty misdemeanor charge, for individuals or up to a $1,000
fine and jail time for business owners who violate the order.
Minnesota is certainly not alone in mandating masks in public spaces: 28 other states are already doing so, and nearly a dozen cities in Minnesota, such as Edina, already have mask orders in effect for their municipalities. Although wearing a face covering does not guarantee the wearer will not contract the virus, numerous studies have shown that wide use of face coverings reduces the overall risk of COVID-19 infection, especially when combined with other safe health practices such as hand washing and physically (socially) distancing.
Requiring all people to wear masks—not just those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms—can be especially important in slowing the spread of the virus, because research has demonstrated that asymptomatic people can spread it unknowingly. This explains the importance of wearing a mask even if you are not feeling sick, because you can shed the virus from your nose and mouth even when you feel fine.
For a helpful and detailed FAQ about the new mask mandate, visit the Minnesota Department of Heath’s website (health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/facecover.html). The North Oaks website (cityofnorthoaks.com) also has links to this executive order and other COVID-19 health and safety information.
